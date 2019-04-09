Coralville man claims he was forced to rob convenience store using note

A Coralville man was arrested Monday after allegedly claiming he was forced to rob a Kum & Go convenience store on Holiday Road in Coralville.

According to the criminal complaint, Duane A. Shepard, 31, faces charges of second-degree robbery and fourth-degree theft.

Police said the robbery was reported at about 2:45 p.m. Monday and dispatch officers relayed a description of the suspected robber.

While driving through North Ridge Park, a Coralville police officer said he spotted a man matching the description. The criminal complaint states the suspect attempted to run from the officer, but was apprehended and identified as Shepard.

Police said between $200 and $500 in cash was found wrapped in a plastic Kum & Go sack in Shepard’s possession.

When arrested, police said Shepard claimed he was forced by four other subjects to go into the convenience mart and pass a threatening note to the clerk in order to obtain the cash.

• Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com