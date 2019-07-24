Public Safety

Coralville police take to Facebook to squash false report of attempted kidnapping

Coralville police car
Coralville police car

CORALVILLE — The Coralville Police Department has taken to social media to squash rumors of an attempted kidnapping.

In a Facebook post, the police department confirms they responded to a call about a suspicious person in a neighborhood in north Coralville on Tuesday. Officers located the man, who was determined to have an intellectual disability and did not have “malicious intent.”

By Wednesday, what police describe as a “false report” about the incident was circulating on social media.

“This has created a sense of uncertainty for many, which is understandable,” the police department posted on Facebook. “However, we ask that you do not share this incorrect information on your social media, as this will only further the misunderstanding.”

• Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Judge sends Cedar Rapids man back to prison for violating probation in gun conviction

Police investigating shots-fired incident in NW Cedar Rapids

Jury selection continues in trial for Marion man accused in fatal assault of girlfriend

Jury convicts Cedar Rapids man who was naked and forced his way into woman's home

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Former Linn-Mar school nurse sentenced to 180 days in jail for sex exploitation

Watch Live: Robert Mueller testifying before Congress

Hawkeye football, basketball revenue continues to slip

Grassley doesn't expect anything new from Mueller testimony

Kim Reynolds needs to come clean on Foxhoven

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.