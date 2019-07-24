Coralville police take to Facebook to squash false report of attempted kidnapping

CORALVILLE — The Coralville Police Department has taken to social media to squash rumors of an attempted kidnapping.

In a Facebook post, the police department confirms they responded to a call about a suspicious person in a neighborhood in north Coralville on Tuesday. Officers located the man, who was determined to have an intellectual disability and did not have “malicious intent.”

By Wednesday, what police describe as a “false report” about the incident was circulating on social media.

“This has created a sense of uncertainty for many, which is understandable,” the police department posted on Facebook. “However, we ask that you do not share this incorrect information on your social media, as this will only further the misunderstanding.”

• Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com