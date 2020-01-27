Public Safety

Coralville police investigating more shots fired on Boston Way

Police tape cordons off apartment buildings in the 900 block of Boston Way in Coralville on Dec. 26, 2019. Authorities r
Police tape cordons off apartment buildings in the 900 block of Boston Way in Coralville on Dec. 26, 2019. Authorities responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Boston Way on Dec. 25 that left one person dead and two injured. (Lee Hermiston, The Gazette)

CORALVILLE — Coralville police are investigating shots fired in the same block where a man was fatally shot last month.

Coralville Police Chief Shane Kron said officers were called to the 900 block of Boston Way at 6:23 a.m. Sunday for a report of four gun shots. Kron said three spent shell casings were found by responding officers.

“No one was injured and the specific target was undetermined,” Kron said Monday.

The shooting took place a month after a Christmas night shooting that left 30-year-old Gregory Jackson of Iowa City dead and three others injured. In that incident, officers responded to reports of gunfire around 9:22 p.m. Police recovered “many” shell casings from the scene.

Kron previously told The Gazette the shooting was a result of a dispute that happened earlier in the day. Kron said despite having “many known witnesses” the case has not resulted in an arrest due to a lack of cooperation from both witnesses and victims. A dozen investigators from the Coralville Police Department and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation continue to work the case.

Kron said Monday he did not know if the Sunday morning shooting is related to Jackson’s death. He had said that potential retaliation for the killing is “always a concern.”

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

