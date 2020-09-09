Public Safety

Coralville officer who shot armed man identified

CORALVILLE — The Coralville officer who fired on a resident that pointed a rifle at him has been interviewed by investigators and publically identified.

According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Joshua Van Brocklin, a 14-year veteran of the Coralville Police Department, shot 47-year-old Joseph G. Maser twice on Sept. 3. Maser’s condition has not been released.

Coralville police were called to the 2400 block of Dempster Drive around 9:54 a.m. Sept. 3 for a welfare check. Officers reported hearing a gunshot at the scene, but made contact with Maser, who was the lone occupant of the home.

Police said they had contact on and off with Maser for the next 70 minutes. They tried to convince him to accept help, but Maser allegedly threatened to harm himself and officers at the scene.

Maser eventually appeared at the front door of the home and appeared willing to surrender, police said. However, he instead retreated into the home, reemerged from the garage and pointed a rifle at the officers. It was at this point Van Brocklin fired twice at Maser, hitting him two times in the upper torso.

The DCI will send their report — including Van Brocklin’s interview with agents and other investigative facts— to Johnson County Attorney Janet Lyness who will review whether Van Brocklin’s use of force was justified.

DCI Special Agent in Charge Rick Rahn said he could not comment on whether Maser has been interviewed by investigators.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

