DAVENPORT — A Coralville man has been sentenced to almost six years in federal prison for robbing a Coralville bank last March.

U.S. District Chief Judge John Jarvey on Thursday sentenced Aquinas L. Jackson Sr., 60, to 70 months in prison on one count of bank robbery.

Coralville police responded to a call March 4, 2020, at U.S. Bank, 506 Tenth Ave., where a man entered the bank and gave a teller a note indicating he had a gun and wanted money.

Federal prosecutors said Jackson took $4,300; the bank’s loss was insured

Using a description provided by bank employees of the man, later identified as Jackson, officers were able to track him down near 20th Avenue Place. Police found cash and the note with Jackson.

Jackson also was ordered to serve three years of supervised release following prison.

Jackson was initially charged in Johnson County District Court, but those charges were dismissed when the U.S. Attorney’s Office filed charges.

Jackson also has a plea deal pending on forgery and theft charges in Johnson County.

