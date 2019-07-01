Public Safety

Coralville man found with pot, ecstasy

Suspected cocaine, crack and meth also discovered

Gregory M.T. Jackson
Gregory M.T. Jackson

IOWA CITY — Police found an assortment of drugs on a Coralville man when responding to an assault early Sunday morning.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, around 1:09 p.m. Sunday officers detained 29-year-old Gregory M.T. Jackson as part of an assault investigation at Gabe’s, 330 E. Washington St. Police said as officers were moving Jackson to a squad car, he tried to hand off a fanny pack that had been slung across his body.

Police stopped Jackson from handing off the fanny pack and from fleeing the scene when they reached the squad car. He was arrested for trying to run from the officers, prompting a search of the fanny pack. Police said they found marijuana, ecstasy and what appeared to be baggies of powder cocaine, crack cocaine and meth.

All of the drugs were sent to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation for testing.

Jackson faces charges of controlled substance violation, a Class B felony; controlled substance violation, a Class D felony; Iowa drug tax stamp violation, a Class D felony; and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. If convicted of all of the offenses, Jackson could spend up to 35 years in prison.

• Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Johnson County prosecutors move out of courthouse but remain close by

3 new police dogs joining Cedar Rapids force

Woman and boy transported to UIHC after gasoline poured on fire in Cedar Rapids

Kayaker missing in Washington County since Saturday

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

By wheelchair, Cedar Rapids faces long road to accessibility

Sports betting, extended sales tax for schools among new Iowa laws

Report: School districts in Iowa, other states, underreporting school seclusion

Clothing business opened in NewBo building owned by entrepreneur's parents

60-year work anniversary 'no big deal' for Van Meter's 'Kathy E'

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.