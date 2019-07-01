Coralville man found with pot, ecstasy

IOWA CITY — Police found an assortment of drugs on a Coralville man when responding to an assault early Sunday morning.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, around 1:09 p.m. Sunday officers detained 29-year-old Gregory M.T. Jackson as part of an assault investigation at Gabe’s, 330 E. Washington St. Police said as officers were moving Jackson to a squad car, he tried to hand off a fanny pack that had been slung across his body.

Police stopped Jackson from handing off the fanny pack and from fleeing the scene when they reached the squad car. He was arrested for trying to run from the officers, prompting a search of the fanny pack. Police said they found marijuana, ecstasy and what appeared to be baggies of powder cocaine, crack cocaine and meth.

All of the drugs were sent to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation for testing.

Jackson faces charges of controlled substance violation, a Class B felony; controlled substance violation, a Class D felony; Iowa drug tax stamp violation, a Class D felony; and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. If convicted of all of the offenses, Jackson could spend up to 35 years in prison.

