Coralville man arrested in connection with June Ped Mall robbery

IOWA CITY — A Coralville man has been arrested in connection with a June robbery on the Pedestrian Mall.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, around 12:42 a.m. on June 30, the alleged victim was walking through the alley by the Fieldhouse Bar at 118 S. Dubuque St. Police said the victim reported being passed by a group of men, who said something to him and then grabbed him by the neck and shoulders.

The victim told police one of the men threatened to “jump him if he tried anything.” The men then proceeded to take $120 cash from the victim’s pants pocket, threw him to the ground and stole his backpack containing a laptop valued at $1,200 and prescription medication, police said. The victim also reported experiencing back pain from being thrown to the ground.

Police said the victim recognized one of his assailants and described him to officers. While police were investigating the attack, officers encountered a group of men at Gabe’s, 330 E. Washington St. An officer brought the victim to the scene and pointed out one of the men as the attacker he recognized. Police identified that man as 30-year-old Gregory M.T. Jackson.

In speaking with police, Jackson allegedly admitted to hit someone, before correcting himself to say he simply told that person to move, according to criminal complaints.

Jackson was arrested Aug. 28 and faces charges of second-degree robbery, a Class C felony; and second-degree theft, a Class D felony. If convicted of both offenses, he could spend up to 15 years in prison.

