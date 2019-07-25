Public Safety

Coralville man accused of sexually abusing teen girl

Daniel N. Wonlebaye
CORALVILLE — A Coralville man is accused of sexually abusing a minor.

According to Coralville police criminal complaints, beginning in 2016 and continuing until this year, 36-year-old Daniel N. Wonlebaye performed various sex acts on the victim. Police said the victim was 14 years old when the abuse began. She told police the acts were performed against her will.

Wonlebaye was arrested July 23 and faces two counts of third-degree sex abuse, a Class C felony; two counts of incest, a Class D felony; two counts of child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor; and two counts of lascivious conduct with a minor, a serious misdemeanor. If convicted of all charges, Wonlebaye could spend up to 36 years in prison. He remains in custody at the Johnson County Jail on a $60,000 cash or surety bond.

