Coralville man charged with arson in connection to 2019 fire

A 36-year-old Coralville man was arrested Monday in connection to a fire investigators now believe was set intentionally.

Dustin J. Corey, 36, now faces charges of first-degree arson, a Class B felony. After his arrest on Monday he was transported to the Johnson County Jail to await his initial appearance.

According to a media release from the Coralville Police Department, on July 20 of 2019, officers responded at 7:30 p.m. to 900 21st Avenue Place for a structure fire. The fire was contained to the apartment where it began and the roof area of the building, but other attached units sustained smoke and water damage. One person was taken to the hospital for evaluation due to smoke inhalation, but there were no other injuries, according to the release.

Investigators say that after a joint investigation between the Coralville Fire Department, the Iowa State fire Marshal Division and the Coralville Police Department, it was determined that fire was likely an arson and it started in Apartment 908.

The case remains under investigation.