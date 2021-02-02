Public Safety

Coralville man charged with arson in connection to 2019 fire

The Gazette

A 36-year-old Coralville man was arrested Monday in connection to a fire investigators now believe was set intentionally.

Dustin J. Corey, 36, now faces charges of first-degree arson, a Class B felony. After his arrest on Monday he was transported to the Johnson County Jail to await his initial appearance.

According to a media release from the Coralville Police Department, on July 20 of 2019, officers responded at 7:30 p.m. to 900 21st Avenue Place for a structure fire. The fire was contained to the apartment where it began and the roof area of the building, but other attached units sustained smoke and water damage. One person was taken to the hospital for evaluation due to smoke inhalation, but there were no other injuries, according to the release.

Investigators say that after a joint investigation between the Coralville Fire Department, the Iowa State fire Marshal Division and the Coralville Police Department, it was determined that fire was likely an arson and it started in Apartment 908.

The case remains under investigation.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Positive COVID-19 cases among Corridor first responders remain low

Trial reset to September for Cedar Rapids man charged with killing pregnant girlfriend and causing death of their unborn child

Cedar Rapids man accused of sexually assaulting woman in northeast Cedar Rapids

Arizona man who threatened 'mass shooting' at Iowa Statehouse is sentenced

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Contagious U.K. coronavirus strain found in Johnson County

University of Iowa starts taking names for community vaccination

Keeping 6 feet distance a challenge now that Iowa schools are required to offer in-person learning

Iowa police body camera video sometimes revealing - if the public is allowed to see it

Child pornography found on discarded laptop; Cedar Rapids man arrested

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.