Coralville man involved in drunken crash, fights with deputy

Bryan L. Sheeley

CORALVILLE — A Coralville man is accused of driving drunk and fighting with a Johnson County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

According to Coralville police, around 7 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to Highway 6 and 25th Avenue for a three-vehicle crash involving a Johnson County deputy, 59-year-old Bryan L. Sheeley and a third person not identified in the reports. Police said the deputies and third person were stopped in the turn lane for a red light when Sheeley hit the deputy and pushed her vehicle into the third vehicle.

Police said the deputy attempted to get information from Sheeley and identified herself as a sheriff’s deputy. The deputy said Sheeley appeared to be intoxicated and tried to leave the scene.

Authorities said Sheeley fought with the deputy. When the Coralville police officer arrived on the scene, Sheeley was taken into custody. Police said Sheeley showed “measurable impairment” on field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test showed his blood alcohol content to be .229 percent, nearly three times the legal limit of .08 percent. Sheeley refused subsequent testing, police said.

Sheeley was arrested and faces charges of drunken driving and interference with official acts causing bodily injury, both serious misdemeanors punishable by up to one year in jail.

• Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

