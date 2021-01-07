Coralville man arrested after drunken fire station break-in

NORTH LIBERTY — A Coralville man is accused of drunkenly breaking into the North Liberty Fire Department and damaging equipment inside.

According to North Liberty police criminal complaints, around 12:13 a.m. Jan. 3, officers were called to the fire station at 25 W. Cherry St. for a report of a man trying to break in. Police said 30-year-old Robert J. Mlejnek broke through a window at the station and entered the building.

Mlejnek was found inside the building and appeared to be drunk, police said. Officers said Mlejnek did $5,000 worth of damage to fire department equipment inside the station.

Mlejnek admitted to being kicked out of a local bar and having “a lot to drink,” according to criminal complaints. After being taken into custody, Mlejnek began to kick at the arresting officers and was uncooperative with police, fire and ambulance officials. He was hospitalized after the incident.

Mlejnek was arrested and faces charges of second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D; and public intoxication and interference with official acts, both simple misdemeanors.

