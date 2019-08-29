Hope House escapee captured after jumping from third story window

IOWA CITY — A man wanted for escape from the Hope House jumped from a third-story window in a failed attempt to evade capture last week, police said.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints and other court documents, around 11:25 p.m. Aug. 22, police were called to 221 S. Lucas St. for a report of a man “doing meth and throwing glass at people.” Responding officers learned the suspect was 20-year-old Mustafa A. Elsemeih, who fled from the Hope House residential facility in Coralville in May and had warrants for his arrest.

Police said while at the front door of the residence, they saw Elsemeih inside in a fight with a woman. Elsemeih was also starting fights with other tenants, police said.

Officers ordered Elsemeih to stop fighting and come downstairs. However, police said Elsemeih instead ran upstairs and jumped out of a third-story window. He ran several blocks with officers in pursuit and ordered to stop running. Police said an officer was injured while taking Elsemeih into custody.

Police said Elsemeih had a backpack with him containing eight doses of methylphenidate hydrochloride, a prescription drug used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder; a bag of marijuana, four THC wax doses and 20 unidentified pills.

Johnson County Jail records show a hold has been placed on Elsemeih by the Hope House. Documents show that Elsemeih was on probation at the Hope House and on May 20 returned to the facility from a personal pass. Authorities said Elsemeih had a 0.013 blood alcohol content and was ordered not to leave the facility. Instead, Elsemeih fled the building.

Between his warrants and the incidents of Aug. 22, Elsemeih faces charges of escape of a felon, interference with official acts causing bodily injury, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and Iowa drug tax stamp violation.

