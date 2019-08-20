Coralville home fire caused by lightning strike leads to $30,000 in damage

Coralville — No one was injured after firefighters extinguished a fire that is believed to have been started by a bolt of lightning Tuesday morning.

According to a media release from the Coralville Fire Department, emergency responders were dispatched at roughly 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning for the report of a building fire at 145 Auburn East Lane in Coralville.

Once there, and after the fire had been extinguished, firefighters were able to determine that fire damage had been contained to the home’s attic, with the remainder of the home being damaged by smoke and water. The fire was extinguished within 45 minutes of the arrival of firefighters, according to the release, but some firefighters remained on scene until 11:00 a.m. looking for hot spots. According to the release, fire investigators determined the fire had been caused by a lightning strike from Tuesday morning’s extensive storms that traveled through Eastern Iowa.

The owners of the home were not present at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The total damage amount was determined to be $30,000, according to the release.