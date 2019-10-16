Public Safety

Coralville Fire Department responds to apartment fire

CORALVILLE — A fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damage to a Coralville apartment early Wednesday.

The Coralville Fire Department responded around 5 a.m. to a fire at 915 20th Ave. By the time crews arrived, the building’s sprinkler system had put out the fire and contained it to the balcony of a third-floor apartment, the department said.

No smoke or water damage was reported in the residence and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids man sentenced to nearly 14 years for distributing heroin and fentanyl

Witnesses in Manly puppy mill trial describe filthy conditions, thin dogs

Former Toledo day care director will plead guilty to embezzlement of grant money

$222,000 grant to help Cedar Rapids police expand mental health liaison program

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

RAGBRAI staff resigns amid Carson King fallout

General Motors, United Auto Workers union reach tentative agreement

Buttigieg: Withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria-Turkey border makes 'my blood boil'

Cycling fans fear future of RAGBRAI tradition

What are the Register's 'legal options' after RAGBRAI resignations?

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.