Coralville Fire Department responds to apartment fire

CORALVILLE — A fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damage to a Coralville apartment early Wednesday.

The Coralville Fire Department responded around 5 a.m. to a fire at 915 20th Ave. By the time crews arrived, the building’s sprinkler system had put out the fire and contained it to the balcony of a third-floor apartment, the department said.

No smoke or water damage was reported in the residence and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

