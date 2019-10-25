Public Safety

Coralville apartment fire averted thanks to 'very brave 11-year-old neighbor'

Coralville Volunteer Fireman Alan Wolfe cuts open a truck to demonstrate to residents how accident victims are extracted from a vehicle Sunday October 10, 2004 at the Coralville Volunteer Fire Department open house.
Coralville Volunteer Fireman Alan Wolfe cuts open a truck to demonstrate to residents how accident victims are extracted from a vehicle Sunday October 10, 2004 at the Coralville Volunteer Fire Department open house.
The Gazette

Two Coralville residents were saved from an apartment fire Thursday night after their 11-year-old neighbor noticed smoke coming from their unit.

According to a release from Coralville Fire Chief Orey Schwitzer, the Coralville Fire Department responded to a call about an apartment fire at 948 Boston Way in Coralville around 6 p.m. on October 24. Two residents had been asleep in the unit, but according to the report, “a very brave 11-year-old neighbor” smelled smoke from across the hallway and ran into his neighbor’s unit and yelled to wake the occupants before having his mother call 911 and made sure the rest of the building’s occupants were evacuated.

The fire was extinguished about 10 minutes after responders arrived at the building.

The report determines the fire was caused by unattended cooking. Damage is estimated at around $10,000, and the displaced occupants are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

What will it take to make new criminal justice reform effort work? Money, legislator says

Cedar Rapids man faces more prison time for domestic assaults due to previous convictions

Iowa City man charged after knife threat, run from police

Tipton man sentenced to 14 years for taking part in meth trafficking conspiracy

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

This is who the University of Iowa calls when it needs 250 pounds of local onions

Linn County landfill has only 25-year capacity left

This Cedar Rapids family goes all-in decorating house for Halloween

'Innovative' United aircraft with more legroom to touch down in Cedar Rapids

Two-thirds of Carson King gift received

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.