Public Safety

Coralville Days Inn hotel sustains estimated $500,000 in damages

CORALVILLE — A fire at a Coralville hotel did an estimated half a million dollars in damage Tuesday.

According to the Coralville Fire Department, crews were called to the Days Inn, 704 First Ave., around 6 a.m. for a fire. Firefighters brought the fire under control in about an hour and had it extinguished in about two hours. Crews remained on scene until about 5 p.m., according to the fire department.

Thirty-five rooms were occupied at the time of the fire and all guests escaped safely. Some guests were living in the building and have been assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is not considered suspicious, but is under investigation, the fire department said.

Several rooms sustained fire damage and there was smoke damage throughout the hotel. Damage to the building is estimated at $500,000.

The Coralville Fire Department was assisted by the Iowa City, North Liberty, Tiffin, Oxford, Solon, West Branch and Hills fire departments, Mid-American Energy and the Coralville water and police departments.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Four Oaks youth counselor accused of harboring runaways

COVID-19 suspected in inmate's death at Coralville prison

Judge gives Alburnett man deferred judgment for sexual abuse conviction

Building in downtown Cedar Rapids that saw partial facade collapse Friday is being evaluated, city says

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Plans for mini golf course in works for Cedar Rapids' Twin Pines

Cedar Rapids families have till Aug. 5 to decide on virtual or in-school learning

Iowa City schools consider delaying first day of school until September

North Liberty urges residents to wear face masks, calls on businesses to adopt mask policies

Johnson County a step closer to mask mandate as health board develops regulations

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.