Coralville Days Inn hotel sustains estimated $500,000 in damages

CORALVILLE — A fire at a Coralville hotel did an estimated half a million dollars in damage Tuesday.

According to the Coralville Fire Department, crews were called to the Days Inn, 704 First Ave., around 6 a.m. for a fire. Firefighters brought the fire under control in about an hour and had it extinguished in about two hours. Crews remained on scene until about 5 p.m., according to the fire department.

Thirty-five rooms were occupied at the time of the fire and all guests escaped safely. Some guests were living in the building and have been assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is not considered suspicious, but is under investigation, the fire department said.

Several rooms sustained fire damage and there was smoke damage throughout the hotel. Damage to the building is estimated at $500,000.

The Coralville Fire Department was assisted by the Iowa City, North Liberty, Tiffin, Oxford, Solon, West Branch and Hills fire departments, Mid-American Energy and the Coralville water and police departments.

