Conservation assistant will plead to embezzling nearly $400,000 from Black Hawk and Bremer county districts

CEDAR RAPIDS — A former conservation assistant with Black Hawk and Bremer County water conservation districts will plead guilty in federal court to embezzling $376,959 and using the funds for her vacation cruises, online shopping and home repairs.

Leslie Carey, formerly known as Leslie Grundy, who worked for both counties soil and water conservation districts since July 2007, is charged with one count of wire fraud, according to U.S. District Court documents. She filed an intent to plead to the charge Tuesday.

A state audit was conducted in 2018 after officials with the Department of Agriculture had concerns regarding the appropriate use of funds provided to the districts, which conduct surveys, investigations, research on soil erosion and sediment damage and other control measures and comprehensive plans to conserve natural resources. She was placed on paid administrative leave Dec. 1, and resigned Dec. 12, 2017, according to the audit report.

Carey was responsible for the districts’ receipts, disbursements, payroll, bank accounts and reporting, according to court documents. She would collect and post accounting records, made bank deposits, signed checks, prepared and distributed payroll and reconciled monthly banking statements.

The Black Hawk district maintained six checking and six savings accounts at a local credit union, court documents show. The district also had two certificates of deposits.

The Bremer County district had two checking and two savings accounts and three certificates of deposit.

Carey, starting in June 2010 and continuing through Dec. 21, 2017, used and misappropriated about $181,913 in cash withdrawals; $42,150 in credit card purchases; $63,346 in debit card purchases; and $89,550 in other unauthorized transactions from the districts, according to court documents.

She used the districts’ money for her own personal home repairs, online shopping and vacations. Carey was able to conceal her scheme by transferring fund among the water districts’ accounts, altering credit union statements and submitting false reports to the commissioners of both districts.

A plea hearing hasn’t been set at this time. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in federal prison and restitution.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com