Public Safety

Conroy man accused of defecating in Coralville police car

CORALVILLE — Next time work has you down in the dumps, remember it could always be worse.

Consider for a moment the Coralville police officer who had to deal with the Conroy, Iowa, man who defecated in the back of his squad car.

Police said the incident happened around 1:43 a.m. Friday on Interstate 380 just north of the interchange with Interstate 80. Police said 33-year-old Bradley J. Allen was found passed out in a white van. When officers finally woke up Allen, he showed signs of intoxication, police said.

Police said they found a baggie of a substance believed to be marijuana next to Allen, as well as a wooden pipe.

As officers took Allen to a squad car, he kicked at them police said. While en route to the jail, Allen announced he was going to defecate in the back of the squad car, proceeded to defecate in the squad car and then bragged about it, police said.

Allen now faces numerous misdemeanors, including assault on peace officers, possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

