Clive man found dead in burning vehicle near Lake Macbride

SOLON — A Clive man was found dead in a burning vehicle near Lake Macbride State Park on Sunday.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a vehicle crash near the entrance to Lake Macbride at 11:23 p.m. Nov. 15. There, deputies found a vehicle had crashed and was on fire.

The lone occupant of the vehicle — later identified as Conner Moll, 21, of Clive — died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the sheriff’s office, Solon Fire Department, Johnson County Ambulance Service and Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Department.

