Complaint: Man forcibly fondled 18-year-old woman at Kirkwood Court apartment in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man was arrested this week after an 18-year-old woman told police he had forcibly fondled her at an apartment in southwest Cedar Rapids.

The woman said Tanner W. Hart, 23, grabbed her by the neck and squeezed while fondling against her will, according to the criminal complaint,

The complaint said the incident took place Sept. 19 the Kirkwood Court complex, 311 Kirkwood Ct. SW.

Tanner faces a charge of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

