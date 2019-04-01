Public Safety

Complaint: Mount Vernon man set vehicle on fire, believing it belonged to someone else

A Mount Vernon man has been arrested on suspicion of lighting a vehicle on fire Friday in the 400 block of Highway 30, Mount Vernon.

John J. Dietsch, 18, of Mount Vernon, “admitted to setting the vehicle on fire, believing it belonged to someone else.” according to a Linn County criminal complaint. The Mount Vernon Police Department found a small gas can burning next to a man’s vehicle, and observed shards of broken glass on the roof and hood of the vehicle, the complaint added.

Dietsch has been charged with second-degree arson, a Class C felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

