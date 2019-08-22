Complaint: Marengo man used forged check to buy $1,300 in items from Cedar Rapids Walmart

A Marengo man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly tried to use a forged check to purchase more than $1,300-worth of items from a Walmart in southwest Cedar Rapids.

According to the criminal complaint, Brandon D. Eckrich, 38, faces charges of forgery, interference with official acts resulting in bodily injury, possession of license or ID card forms and fifth-degree theft.

Police said the charges stem from an incident that occurred on Aug. 21 when Eckrich allegedly tried to pass a stolen check to purchase more than $1320 in items at Walmart, 3601 29th Avenue SW.

Police said the check was associated with that of ButcherBlock Steakhouse, a restaurant located on Boyson Road NE that is owned by local restaurateur Phillip Pankey, who also owns Bourbon Creek Smokehouse and Riley’s.

Walmart reported the incident to local police, according to the complaint, and an officer was dispatched to the store and attempted to make contact with Eckrich who reportedly fled. Police were able to catch Eckrich, according to the complaint, who struggled with the officers as they attempted to take him into custody.

Eckrich was then found to be in possession of fake identification that he had allegedly used when trying to pass the forged check.

Police said Eckrich also had active warrants out for his arrest. A quick search of the Linn County Jail website showed two holds were placed on Eckrich — one from Johnson County and the other from Benton County.

