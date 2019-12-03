Public Safety

Complaint: 60-year-old man accused of sexually abusing young girl for four years

Kurtis Kinion
Kurtis Kinion

A 60-year-old Cedar Rapids man faces multiple charges of sexual abuse after he allegedly abused a young girl under the age of 12 over the course of four years.

According to the criminal complaint, police arrested Kurtis C. Kinion Monday after a young girl told police Kinion had subjected her to a series of sex acts while she was between the ages of seven and 11 years old.

During an interview, investigators said Kinion claimed he had no memory as to whether he abused the girl, however when asked about one specific incident, he allegedly replied “Yeah, I could have.”

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Dating app connection turns in Tama County man for child pornography

20-year-old dies after shooting in northeast Cedar Rapids

Jury selection starts for Cedar Rapids man charged in fatal shooting at Pointe apartments

Clive house fire destroys firefighter's home

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Federal judge halts enforcement of Iowa' 'ag gag' law

Towel left inside University of Iowa cancer patient brings $1.2 million deal

New RAGBRAI director says 'Band Aids' ready to come off after bike ride brouhaha

Marion to spread holiday cheer at Christmas in the Park celebration Friday

Cedar Rapids Washington High School loses top spot on Iowa AP Index

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.