Complaint: 60-year-old man accused of sexually abusing young girl for four years

A 60-year-old Cedar Rapids man faces multiple charges of sexual abuse after he allegedly abused a young girl under the age of 12 over the course of four years.

According to the criminal complaint, police arrested Kurtis C. Kinion Monday after a young girl told police Kinion had subjected her to a series of sex acts while she was between the ages of seven and 11 years old.

During an interview, investigators said Kinion claimed he had no memory as to whether he abused the girl, however when asked about one specific incident, he allegedly replied “Yeah, I could have.”

