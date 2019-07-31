Complaint: Cedar Rapids man caught on video attempting to burglarize multiple homes

A Cedar Rapids man who was arrested last week on a burglary charge is now facing an additional accusation that he tried to break into several residences in southeast Cedar Rapids following his release from jail.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Paris D. Moore was caught on video at about 4:20 a.m. Monday attempting to enter a residence at 650 30th Street SE, while the homeowners were inside asleep. Police said the video showed Moore walked around the house looking for unlocked doors or windows.

Additionally, police said Moore attempted to get into a storage area that was attached to the residence. Public safety spokesperson Greg Buelow said the residence was located on a hill and was not easily accessed from the street. Multiple “No Trespass” signs were also posted about the property, he said.

Buelow said Moore was also caught committing burglaries that same night on the surveillance systems of two other houses in the area, one of which was about one block north of the 30th Street SE residence.

Police said the additional investigation and charge came after the 30th Street SE residents saw a news report that Moore had been previously arrested for allegedly burglarizing properties in the area. The homeowners then checked their own surveillance footage which they later submitted to police as evidence.

Moore faces one count of second-degree attempted burglary.

