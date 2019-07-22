Complaint: Cedar Rapids man found in possession of stolen motorcycle

Police arrested a Cedar Rapids man last week after he was allegedly found in possession of a stolen motorcycle.

According to the criminal complaint, Damien Lee Medulan, 40, faces a charge of second-degree theft, a Class-C felony.

Police said the Yamaha motorcycle was reported stolen from a parking lot on June 24.

On July 18, the police department said officers were doing a “warrant check” when they located Medulan at 1812 Eastern Drive SE.

After Medulan was taken into custody, police said officers located the motorcycle.

Police said motorcycle had been repainted several times and several different colors in order to alter its appearance.

l Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com