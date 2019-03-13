Public Safety

Complaint: Blairstown man arrested for stealing one vehicle, attempting to break into another in Coralville

Coralville police arrested a 32-year-old man over the weekend after he allegedly stole one vehicle and was caught attempting to break into another.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were called at about 6 p.m. Sunday to a convenience store at 89 Second St. in Coralville for reports of a stolen vehicle. When they arrived, officers said the store staff were able to provide video footage of the suspect, who was later identified as Jeffery W. Parson of Blairstown.

Three hours later, officers responded to a similar call, according to the criminal complaint, reporting a male subject was attempting to break into a vehicle at 2419 Second St. in Coralville.

Officers responded to that location where they said they observed Parson causing “significant damage to a 2016 Toyota Highlander.” The complaint states Parson had “broken off several pieces of equipment from the rear of the vehicle,” and was “using a car key to try and gain entry into the vehicle from the rear hatch.”

Police estimated the damage at “well over $1,000.”

Parson was arrested and taken to Johnson County Jail. He was then transported to an area hospital for treatment of an unspecified medical condition, according to the complaint.

Parson faces a charges of second-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief.

• Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

