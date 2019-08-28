Public Safety

Complaint: 53-year-old man sexually abused Cedar Rapids teen for 2 years

Michael Beard
Michael Beard

Police arrested a 53-year-old man Tuesday after it was reported that he had sexually abused a young girl multiple time over a period of two years.

According to the criminal complaint, 15-year-old girl told police that Michael Lynn Beard had started sexually abusing her in June of 2017, when she was 13 years old. It is unclear how Beard gained access to the girl.

The abuse, police said, took place at a residence in southeast Cedar Rapids. Police said the most recent incident occurred over the past week.

The complaint states the girl was able to describe the abuse in detail during a forensic interview at St. Luke’s Hospital.

When confronted, police said Beard admitted to performing sex acts with the girl, but claimed it was consensual.

Beard faces four counts of third-degree sexual abuse, and is currently being held at Linn County Jail without bond.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

