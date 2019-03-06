Public Safety

Coming Thursday: Light snow, freezing drizzle

A squirrel pauses on the railroad tracks as snow continues to fall in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Another round of snow is coming to Eastern Iowa on Thursday, though it’s expected to be light.

Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected in the Corridor, with higher accumulations expected south of Interstate 80, according to the National Weather Service.

South of I-80, snow may begin by midmorning, then change to a mix of snow and freezing drizzle by late Thursday afternoon and into the night, the weather service forecasts.

North of I-80, some snow is expected before 5 p.m. Thursday, then possibly changing to a mix of freezing rain.

Slick roads are likely to develop during the day Thursday and continue through sunrise Friday. There may be light accumulations of ice of less than a half-inch, the weather service said.

High temperatures Thursday will be in the low 20s, and low temperatures in the upper teens.

More freezing rain paired with sleet and possible snow is expected Saturday morning, turning to rain for the rest of the day with possible ice accumulations. There’s a slight chance of snow overnight Saturday into early Sunday, according to the weather service forecast.

Despite the winter weather, spring isn’t too far off. Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, with clocks moving an hour ahead. The first day of spring is March 20.

