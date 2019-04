Collins Aerospace Recreational Center was evacuated Monday morning after police said a “vague” threat was called into the facility.

Public Safety Spokesperson Greg Buelow said Cedar Rapids police responded, but found nothing suspicious. The evacuation, he said, was conducted as a precaution.

Buelow said officers were still on scene as of 10 a.m. investigating.

