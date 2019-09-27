IOWA CITY — A Boone man faces a felony assault charge after allegedly attacking a man over a drug deal gone awry.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, around 1:45 a.m. Friday, 23-year-old Troy A. Borsh drove from downtown Iowa City to the 800 block of E. College Street in order to buy cocaine from an unidentified subject. Police said Borsh gave the other man $200 cash for cocaine and the man took off running.

Police said Borsh chased down the other man and tackled him, causing the man to hit his head on the ground. Borsh then grabbed the man by the hair and repeatedly hit him in the face, police said. The incident was observed by a witness, police said.

When an officer arrived on the scene, Borsh was standing over the other man, who was “barely conscious,” surrounded by blood and suffering from an apartment head injury, police said. He was also in possession of $200 cash.

Police said Borsh laughed about picking up the man by the hair when interviewed about the assault. He showed “strong signs of intoxication” and admitted he was too drunk to drive, police said. He showed additional signs of intoxication on field sobriety tests and breath testing showed his blood alcohol content to be between .225 and .237 percent, nearly three times the legal limit to operate a vehicle in Iowa.

Borsh was arrested and faces charges of willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony; and drunken driving, a serious misdemeanor. The felony carries a potential 10-year prison sentence.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com