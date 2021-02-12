Public Safety

Clayton County man accused of sexually abusing 13-year-old girl

A 61-year-old Volga man was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly sexually abused a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing at the beginning of February.

According to the criminal complaint, Charles D. Lockard faces a charge of third-degree sexual abuse.

Court documents show Clayton County authorities were alerted on Feb. 1 that a 13-year-old girl was reported missing in Volga. The girl’s guardian told authorities she went to the Volga Public Library that afternoon and did not return home.

The guardian also showed investigators Facebook messages on the girl’s tablet between the girl and Lockard that were “obscene and sexual in nature,” the complaint states.

Later that evening, investigators said they located Lockard at his home in Volga. Authorities said he admitted to taking the girl to a location in a neighboring town in Fayette County and sexually abusing her, according to the complaint. He said he later dropped her off at a church parking lot in Strawberry Point.

The girl was found near that church, authorities said.

During the conversation, authorities said Lockard also admitted he knew the girl was 13 and that she had been to his home more than once. He also admitted to sexually abusing the girl on another occasion, according to the complaint.

Deputies with the Fayette County and Clayton County sheriff’s offices took Lockard into custody and he was booked into Clayton County Jail. Court records indicate he has since been released on a $10,000 unsecured personal appearance bond.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

