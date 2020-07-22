Clayton County fish kill traced to agriculture cooperative

An Elkader fertilizer cooperative caused a fish kill on a Clayton County creek Monday, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources reported.

A private citizen called the DNR Monday to report dead minnows, carp, suckers and other fish species along nearly three miles of Roberts Creek, a tributary to the Turkey River, near Elkader, the DNR reported Wednesday.

DNR field staff found elevated ammonia levels in a drainage ditch below Three Rivers FS, an agricultural cooperative northeast of Elkader, the agency reported.

The company told the DNR they had emptied a secondary containment structure around a fertilizer tank Monday. When they cleaned the containment area, they “found a potential contamination source.” Three Rivers will upgrade water-testing equipment and train staff on testing and monitoring the area, the DNR reported.

The DNR will monitor cleanup on Roberts Creek and consider appropriate enforcement action against the coop. The agency did not report how many dead fish were found.

