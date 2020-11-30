Second Iowa prison officer dies of COVID-19

Iowa’s second prison staff member has died from COVID-19, according to AFSCME Council 61, which represents correctional workers.

AFSCME President Danny Homan was notified Saturday night a correctional officer from the Clarinda Correctional Facility had died from COVID-19, AFSCME Spokesman Troy Price said Monday.

The Iowa Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to The Gazette’s request to confirm the information.

The agency’s COVID-19 website, last updated Saturday morning, lists just one staff death, the Nov. 16 death of a male officer at the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women in Mitchellville.

The website says 10 people incarcerated in Iowa’s prisons have died from COVID-19. More than 280 offenders were COVID-positive as of Saturday and 3,002 had recovered, while 92 staff were COVID-positive and 411 had recovered.

