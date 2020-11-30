CORONAVIRUS

Second Iowa prison officer dies of COVID-19

The Clarinda Correctional Facility. (image via Iowa Department of Corrections)
The Clarinda Correctional Facility. (image via Iowa Department of Corrections)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

01:15PM | Mon, November 30, 2020

Second Iowa prison officer dies of COVID-19

12:27PM | Mon, November 30, 2020

After COVID-19 isolation, Chuck Grassley back at work in Washington

08:00AM | Mon, November 30, 2020

On Iowa campuses, voices of despair and hope as pandemic upends plans

07:30AM | Mon, November 30, 2020

Iowans drive more even as pandemic worsens
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

Iowa’s second prison staff member has died from COVID-19, according to AFSCME Council 61, which represents correctional workers.

AFSCME President Danny Homan was notified Saturday night a correctional officer from the Clarinda Correctional Facility had died from COVID-19, AFSCME Spokesman Troy Price said Monday.

The Iowa Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to The Gazette’s request to confirm the information.

The agency’s COVID-19 website, last updated Saturday morning, lists just one staff death, the Nov. 16 death of a male officer at the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women in Mitchellville.

The website says 10 people incarcerated in Iowa’s prisons have died from COVID-19. More than 280 offenders were COVID-positive as of Saturday and 3,002 had recovered, while 92 staff were COVID-positive and 411 had recovered.

Comments: (319) 339-3157; erin.jordan@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

01:15PM | Mon, November 30, 2020

Second Iowa prison officer dies of COVID-19

12:27PM | Mon, November 30, 2020

After COVID-19 isolation, Chuck Grassley back at work in Washington

08:00AM | Mon, November 30, 2020

On Iowa campuses, voices of despair and hope as pandemic upends plans
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Jordan

The Gazette

All articles by Erin

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

After COVID-19 isolation, Chuck Grassley back at work in Washington

On Iowa campuses, voices of despair and hope as pandemic upends plans

Iowans drive more even as pandemic worsens

Will Iowa hospitals see a post-Thanksgiving COVID surge? They are preparing

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Lawsuit: Cedar Rapids police dog wrongly attacked Black teen

Felon released early from prison in drug robbery arrested again in SW side shooting incident

Man arrested in hit-and-run in stolen vehicle that left a woman seriously hurt

Iowa City police investigating shots fired

Person fatally shot in NW Cedar Rapids Monday

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe