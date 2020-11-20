Fire erupts at Circle of Ash, a popular Halloween haunt in Central City

Circle of Ash, a popular Halloween haunt at the Linn County Fairgrounds in Central City, caught fire Friday, resulting in significant damage.

Deputies and firefighters from Central City, Alburnett, Coggon and Prairieburg were dispatched at 11:44 a.m. to the Linn County Fairgrounds at 201 Central City Rd., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said. Firefighters found a generator and an adjacent enclosed trailer, which contained property belonging to the haunted attraction, had caught fire.

The fire spread to other trailers that contained props and to a wooded area before it was extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

