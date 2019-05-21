Chris Soules settles with Mosher family for $2.4 million

AURORA — Reality TV star Chris Soules reached a settlement totaling $2.4 million with relatives of Kenneth Mosher in connection with the April 2017 crash that killed him.

According to probate records, the settlement in the wrongful death case went to Mosher’s estate and was approved in January. It discharged Soules and his parents, Gary and Linda Soules, and their insurance carrier, Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Co., of all liability in the collision.

Authorities said Soules was driving a pickup truck that rear ended a tractor driven by Mosher, 66, near Aurora on April 24, 2017. Mosher later died. Soules was charged with leaving the scene of the crash, but not with causing it.

Under the agreement, the law firm representing the Mosher family — LaMarca Law Group of Des Moines —- will receive 35 percent of the gross recovery.