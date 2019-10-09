Marion man linked to Chris Bagley slaying gets prison on firearms charge

CEDAR RAPIDS — One of the men who last spoke to Chris Bagley before he was killed was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on a firearms charge.

Logan Gerber, 30, of Marion, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in May to one count of possession of a firearm by a drug user.

During the hearing, Gerber admitted he used methamphetamine and had a Glock 9 mm handgun while using the drug on June 9.

Gerber’s conviction wasn’t connected to Bagley’s fatal stabbing Dec. 14.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley Corkery, during sentencing, pointed out the seriousness of the offense because Gerber had between eight to 24 firearms, which included two guns with large capacity magazines and a sawed-off shotgun, when Gerber’s vehicle was pulled over by police June 9. The firearms were loaded, and he was driving after using methamphetamine, she added.

The vehicle — which belonged to his grandparents and which he didn’t have permission to drive — also contained marijuana, ammunition, zip ties and a tactical vest, Corkery said. Those items are concerning because it’s unknown why he had so many firearms, ammunition and a tactical vest, Corkery said.

U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams said he was “bothered” by that, too, and couldn’t think of a “legitimate reason” for anyone to have a tactical vest, which are usually only worn by law enforcement and soldiers.

Williams pointed out that Gerber’s behavior or incidents with law enforcement have escalated over the years, along with his substance abuse, which started when he was 13.

Court records show Gerber has previous convictions for drugs, theft and drunken driving.

A warrant previously obtained by The Gazette showed Gerber, during an interview with investigators, said Bagley, 31, of Walker, called him about 3:32 a.m. Dec. 14, saying he was on his way to Paul Hoff’s mobile home, and told him to be ready because he was going to need his help for the “grand finale.” Gerber said he didn’t know what that meant but he thought Bagley was planning to rob someone.

Hoff’s mobile home, according to federal agents, is where Bagley was fatally stabbed Dec. 14.

Hoff, 40, of Cedar Rapids, also has been convicted on a firearms and drug charges.

During an April hearing for another man, Andrew Shaw, who is charged with marijuana trafficking and firearm charges, a federal agent revealed details about the possible reason Bagley was killed and buried outside, where his body wasn’t found until March 1.

Special Agent Michael Kitsmiller of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, who is now the Marion police chief, said Bagley was stabbed to death Dec. 14 during a fight over robberies he committed against Shaw.

During interviews, Shaw denied putting out a “hit” on Bagley but admitted to telling others he wanted Bagley assaulted for robbing his business last October and other drug robberies, Kitsmiller said.

On Oct. 27, Bagley and Hoff, also convicted of firearms and drug charges, broke into Shaw’s business and stole an assault rifle and THC cartridges, and then beat up Shaw.

Kitsmiller said Drew Blahnik and Drew Wagner, who sold drugs for Shaw, confronted Bagley on Dec. 14 at Hoff’s trailer in Cedar Rapids, about the drug robberies. As Wagner and Bagley fought, Wagner pinned Bagley against the wall, and Blahnik stabbed him, Kitsmiller said.

Blahnik faces firearm and drug charges, and Wagner faces drug charges. Nobody has been charged in Bagley’s death.

Wagner and Blahnik buried Bagley in the yard at Wagner’s home, 4069 Soutter Ave. SE, Kitsmiller said.

Linn County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden still is reviewing the sheriff’s investigation.

