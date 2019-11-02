$1M cash bail set for defendant in Chris Bagley killing

CEDAR RAPIDS — A third man indicted in the stabbing death last year of Chris Bagley surrendered late Friday.

Drew Michael Wagner turned himself in about 11:45 p.m. Friday to the Linn County Jail, hours after court records revealed he had been indicted by a grand jury in the murder. He was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, preventing apprehension and abuse of a corpse and was being held on a $1 million cash-only bail.

Wagner is the second person detained on a murder charge and the third defendant indicted by a Linn County grand jury in the case.

Previously, Drew Blahnik, 32, of Cedar Rapids, was charged with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and obstruction of prosecution, an aggravated misdemeanor. Paul Hoff, 40, of Cedar Rapids, faces charges of abuse of a corpse and obstruction of prosecution.

Authorities have said the men were responsible in the Dec. 14, 2018, stabbing of Bagley, 31 of Walker, during a fight over robberies he had committed against a drug trafficker.

According to court testimony, Wagner told investigators he had Bagley pinned against a wall in Hoff’s mobile home and that Blahnik stabbed Bagley. Wagner and Blahnik buried Bagley in the yard where Wagner was living in southeast Cedar Rapids.