Spring Flood Watch Map: Monitor the crest of the Cedar River
As the Cedar River is expected to reach a crest of 18.6 feet Monday into Tuesday, the National Weather Service will be updating the forecast and current readings every hour. You can monitor these levels with this map.

Public Safety

Chicken and cat survive Iowa City house fire

No other occupants were home when firefighters arrived

A baby chicken and a cat were found by Iowa City firefighters last night after they quickly brought a house fire under control.

At 7:14 p.m., neighbors reported smoke coming from the second floor of a house at 954 E. Davenport Street. Upon their arrival four minutes later, Iowa City Fire Department crews observed heavy smoke and flames showing from the second floor of the two-story house.

Within 20 minutes the fire was put out and only a chicken and a cat were located in a search of the house. No other occupants were found in the home. The animals were removed to safety.

The fire department estimated $20,000 in damage to all three floors of the structure. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Additional support and assistance was provided by the Iowa City Police Department, Johnson County Ambulance Service, Johnson County Joint Communications Center and Mid-American Energy.

