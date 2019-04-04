Public Safety

Chicago man sentenced to 2 years in prison for distributing heroin near Cedar Rapids park

FILE PHOTO: The Northwest Recreation Center and park will be built in the 100-year flood plain on land that previously held the Time Check Recreation Center, between Ellis Boulevard and Fourth Street NW to the west and east, and between I and K Avenues on the south and north. Photographed Thursday, March 15, 2012, in northwest Cedar Rapids (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
CEDAR RAPIDS — A Chicago man who distributed heroin and fentanyl near Time Check Park was sentenced Wednesday to over two years in federal prison.

Julius Sullivan, 26, pleaded guilty in October to distribution of heroin within a protected location. Sullivan distributed heroin on July 31, near a playground in the park, according to a criminal complaint.

The plea agreement shows Sullivan was pulled over for speeding April 5, of last year, and provided a false name to Cedar Rapids police officers. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and during a search found two blunts in the center cup holder area and a large plastic bag containing about 60 grams of marijuana in the glovebox.

Officers also found 5.72 grams of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, and another bag with 40 methamphetamine tablets, according to the plea.

On July 24, Sullivan sold two bags of heroin to another person for $50 inside of a vehicle and then got into a fight, which resulted in Sullivan grabbing a knife in the car and cutting the person near the ear, the plea shows. He later admitted to officers he cut the man because he tried to pay him with a personal check.

Sullivan admitted in the plea that on July 31, he met a drug customer outside his residence, which is within 1,000 feet of the playground of the Time Check Park, and sold him heroin. He also admitted to selling this man heroin in the past, at least two times a week for the past six months.

During an interview with officers, Sullivan also admitted that he purchased 25 to 30 grams of heroin in Chicago and brought it back to Cedar Rapids to sell.

When officers conducted a search in his residence, they recovered $2,330 in cash, which Sullivan admitted were from drug sales, and a digital scale.

U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Sullivan to 30 months in prison. He must also serve six years of supervised release following his prison time.

Sullivan remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Service until he can be taken to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Lightfoot and investigated by Drug Enforcement Administration and the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

