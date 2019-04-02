Chicago homicide suspect arrested by U.S. Marshals in Iowa City

Federal authorities arrested a Chicago homicide suspect Monday in Iowa City after officials received word the suspect may be staying in the area.

According to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Phillip McAbee, 34, was taken into custody at about 2 p.m. in the 2500 block of Bartelt Road by members of the U.S. Marshals Service's Southern Iowa Fugitive Task Force.

Chicago authorities charged McAbee with first-degree murder in March in connection with a shooting death that occurred in July 2018.

Marshals located McAbee after their Chicago task force received information that he could be staying with friends or family around Iowa City, according to the release. Through their investigation, McAbee’s location was narrowed down to a residence on Bartelt Road, where he was arrested without incident with the help of Iowa City police.

McAbee was taken to the Johnson County Jail, where he will be held until he's extradited back to Chicago, officials said.

