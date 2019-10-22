Public Safety

Iowa City man faces multiple charges after burglary investigation

Charls P. Niphong
Charls P. Niphong

IOWA CITY — A burglary investigation has led to a host of charges for an Iowa City man.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the 400 block of Samoa Drive around 4:47 a.m. Oct. 19. Officers located a suspect, but he took off running and was not captured, police said.

Through their investigation, police identified 19-year-old Charls P. Niphong as a suspect in the crime.

Around 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21, police responded to a motor vehicle theft in the 2500 block of Clearwater Court. The victim told officers his Chevrolet Silverado — valued at $49,000 — was stolen in front of his home. The man told police he believed whoever took the truck had to enter the home to steal the keys.

Police said they believe Niphong took the truck to the Williamsburg area, committed several burglaries and then drove back to Iowa City. He was observed on surveillance footage driving the truck after it was reported stolen, police said.

Later that night, police served a search warrant at Niphong’s residence at 2411 Bartelt Road in Iowa City. There, police found evidence of the Oct. 19 break-in, a pistol that had been reported stolen and marijuana. As a felon with a previous conviction for third-degree burglary, Niphong is barred from possessing a firearm.

Niphong was arrested and faces charges of first-degree theft, attempted second-degree burglary, trafficking in stolen weapons, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance. If convicted of all charges, he faces up to 26 years in prison.

Jail records show a hold has been placed on Niphong by the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Lee

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Hearing for man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts postponed after family emergency

Former Amana-area youth baseball club president accused of stealing $30,000 from organization

Iowa City Police debuts new civilian employee to bridge the gap between the department and the community

Iowa public safety car repairs hit 5-year high of $850,000

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Fall colors finally emblazon Iowa

Cedar Rapids man returns home to find four who allegedly broke in

University of Iowa, Iowa State fall in global rankings by U.S. News & World Report

University of Iowa Health Care creates $345,000 'chief growth officer' job

Got any good ideas for First and First West?

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.