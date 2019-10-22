Iowa City man faces multiple charges after burglary investigation

IOWA CITY — A burglary investigation has led to a host of charges for an Iowa City man.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the 400 block of Samoa Drive around 4:47 a.m. Oct. 19. Officers located a suspect, but he took off running and was not captured, police said.

Through their investigation, police identified 19-year-old Charls P. Niphong as a suspect in the crime.

Around 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21, police responded to a motor vehicle theft in the 2500 block of Clearwater Court. The victim told officers his Chevrolet Silverado — valued at $49,000 — was stolen in front of his home. The man told police he believed whoever took the truck had to enter the home to steal the keys.

Police said they believe Niphong took the truck to the Williamsburg area, committed several burglaries and then drove back to Iowa City. He was observed on surveillance footage driving the truck after it was reported stolen, police said.

Later that night, police served a search warrant at Niphong’s residence at 2411 Bartelt Road in Iowa City. There, police found evidence of the Oct. 19 break-in, a pistol that had been reported stolen and marijuana. As a felon with a previous conviction for third-degree burglary, Niphong is barred from possessing a firearm.

Niphong was arrested and faces charges of first-degree theft, attempted second-degree burglary, trafficking in stolen weapons, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance. If convicted of all charges, he faces up to 26 years in prison.

Jail records show a hold has been placed on Niphong by the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com