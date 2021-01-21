Public Safety

Police: Quad Cities girl, 3, fell from window, died from cold

Associated Press

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A 3-year-old Illinois girl died after she apparently fell from a window on a frigid night and couldn’t get back inside her family’s home in the Quad Cities area, police said.

Rock Island police said Charlotte Handelman appears to have fallen out of a second-floor window at her family’s Rock Island home between 11 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, when she was found outside.

She was pronounced dead at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island and preliminary autopsy findings show she died from hypothermia, The (Moline) Dispatch/The Rock Island Argus reported.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson called the child’s death “absolutely tragic.”

“It’s being investigated as nothing more than a tragic accident. She was a beautiful little girl,” he said.

