Loaded weapons, drugs found after Iowa City road rage incident

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man faces multiple felonies after police found firearms and drugs in his residence following a road rage incident.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, around 1:45 p.m. Feb. 14, officers responded to a road rage incident in which a man threatened another motorist with a handgun. The victim in that case gave police license plate information and officers tracked the vehicle to 903 Scott Park Drive, the home of 27-year-old Charles L. Tate.

Police said they spotted a handgun in the living room of the residence and could smell marijuana. A search warrant was obtained and served on the home.

Between the home and multiple vehicles, police said they found nearly a pound of marijuana, 31 ecstasy pills, cash and two firearms. Both weapons were loaded with extended length magazines, police said.

The serial number on one of the gun’s was obscured, but the Cedar Rapids Police Department’s crime lab was able to restore it, police said. Officers tracked the pistol to its owner in Illinois who was unaware it was missing and reported it must’ve been stolen.

Tate was originally arrested for intimidation with a dangerous weapon related to the road rage incident. He was arrested again Sunday and faces charges of trafficking in stolen weapons, two counts of Iowa drug tax stamp violation and two counts of controlled substance violation, including a Class B felony for the ecstasy pills.

If convicted of all charges, Tate faces up to 45 years in prison.

