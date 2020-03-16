Man rammed police car, injuring two officers, before leading police on a vehicle pursuit

Police arrested a 51-year-old man Sunday night after he allegedly tried to steal a cart full of items from Walmart in northeast Cedar Rapids and rammed a police squad car, injuring two officers.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Charles Ford allegedly assaulted a loss prevention officer as he attempted to leave with a cart full of items.

When officers arrived, police said Ford was driving erratically around the Walmart parking lot, ramming concrete posts before ramming the squad car and merging on to Interstate 380 South.

Police gave chase, following Ford as he exited at Seventh Street SE and proceeded on to First Avenue East before turning into the Wellington Heights neighborhood.

The chase ended in the 2200 block of Grande Avenue, police said, when Ford allegedly drove his vehicle into the side of a garage.

Police said Ford was combative when taking into custody. Police said Ford has an active warrant in addition to the likely new theft, evading and interference charges.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com