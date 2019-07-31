Public Safety

Man arrested after high-speed chase, next-day foot chase in southwest Cedar Rapids

Chad Lloyd
A 52-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly led officers on a high-speed pursuit through southwest Cedar Rapids.

According to Cedar Rapids police, Chad A. Lloyd faces charges of felony eluding and interference with official acts in addition to multiple traffic violations.

Police said Lloyd was driving a 2003 Chevrolet K1500 pickup truck at about 11 p.m. Monday near Edgewood Road and Williams Boulevard SW When officers observed a broken rear license plate light cover and initiated a traffic stop, but Lloyd engaged officers in a high-speed chase.

Public safety spokesperson said Lloyd managed to elude officers Monday night when he abandoned the truck in the railroad yard just west of 12th Street and north of 33rd Avenue SW and fled the area. Police were unable to locate Lloyd that night, Buelow said.

The following night at about 8:40 p.m. officers were called to ADM Railcar Repair at 3150 12th Street SW where three individuals were walking along the route of the previous night’s pursuit. Buelow said all three individuals were trespassing on railroad property.

Police stopped two of the individuals, but the third subject — who was later identified as Lloyd — ran into the nearby woods. Buelow said officers gave chase and Lloyd was arrested after a brief foot pursuit.

The subsequent investigation determined that Lloyd had allegedly thrown methamphetamine from the vehicle during the Monday night chase.

Buelow said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

