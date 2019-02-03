Central City crash involving two pickup trucks sends all involved to hospital

Three people were hurt in a crash involving two full size pickup trucks in Central City Sunday.

According to a news release, on Feb. 3 at around 1 p.m. Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an accident involving injuries on Sawyer Road at Boulder Cemetery Road with the roadway blocked. Upon arrival, they found two full-size pickup trucks involved in an accident blocking the roadway at the intersection.

According to the release, David Iehl, 18, of Central City, pulled out from a stop sign from north bound Boulder Cemetery Road to go west bound onto Sawyer Road. In doing so, he pulled into the path of a truck, driven by Bernadette Loneia, 52, of Central City, that was east bound on Sawyer Road. Also in the truck with Iehl was Mikayla Casey, 20, of Central City.

All parties were transported to St. Lukes Hospital in Cedar Rapids for what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries. There was also a secondary accident that occurred at this location but no one was injured from the vehicles involved, according to the release.