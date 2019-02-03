Public Safety

Central City crash involving two pickup trucks sends all involved to hospital

police lights generic
police lights generic
The Gazette

Three people were hurt in a crash involving two full size pickup trucks in Central City Sunday.

According to a news release, on Feb. 3 at around 1 p.m. Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an accident involving injuries on Sawyer Road at Boulder Cemetery Road with the roadway blocked. Upon arrival, they found two full-size pickup trucks involved in an accident blocking the roadway at the intersection.

According to the release, David Iehl, 18, of Central City, pulled out from a stop sign from north bound Boulder Cemetery Road to go west bound onto Sawyer Road. In doing so, he pulled into the path of a truck, driven by Bernadette Loneia, 52, of Central City, that was east bound on Sawyer Road. Also in the truck with Iehl was Mikayla Casey, 20, of Central City.

All parties were transported to St. Lukes Hospital in Cedar Rapids for what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries. There was also a secondary accident that occurred at this location but no one was injured from the vehicles involved, according to the release.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

CONTINUE READING

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Two injured in Linn County accident

The cold, hard numbers behind our polar vortex

Report shows most dangerous intersections in Iowa City

Single family home in NE Cedar Rapids a 'total loss' after Friday fire

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa justices to hear Jerime Mitchell appeal

Downtown area Iowa City businesses can apply for Co-sign, Building Change efforts

Reynolds is 'interested' in a trust fund tax deal

Iowa among most at-risk for job automation

Gazette photogaphers pick their favorite sports photos of January 2019

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.