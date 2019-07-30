Public Safety

Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers offering $50K reward in case of cousins abducted in Evansdale, murdered

Detail from Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers poster announcing new reward, July 30, 2019
Detail from Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers poster announcing new reward, July 30, 2019
Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a new reward of $50,000 for information leading to an arrest in the 2012 abduction and murders of Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook.

The reward was announced Tuesday morning and is separate from any other rewards that would be contingent upon a conviction.

The girls went missing July 13, 2012. They were seen riding their bicycles at about noon at Meyers Lake, a popular fishing and recreation area in Evansdale, a northeastern Iowa community of about 4,500 residents southeast of Waterloo.

Their bicycles and Elizabeth’s purse were found at about 4 p.m. on a trail near the southeast corner of the lake.

For nearly five months following the disappearance, law enforcement agencies and community residents mounted an enormous search for the girls.

Their bodies were found Dec. 5 by a group of hunters at the Seven Bridges Wildlife Park in Bremer County, about 20 miles north of Evansdale.

Tips in the case may be submitted by:

• Calling Evansdale police at (319) 232-6682

• Calling Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at (855) 300-8477

• Emailing the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at ourmissingiowagirls@dps.state.ia.us

• Visiting www.cvcrimestop.com and submitting the information online

• Using Tipsoft by texting the word Cedar plus the tip to 274637 (Crimes)

Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers in their news release, added “Tipsoft allows a person to remain anonymous but allows law enforcement to communicate back and forth with the person to clarify information.”

