Suspect arrested in 2-week-old shooting at restaurant in NW Cedar Rapids

A suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting incident that occurred about two weeks ago at a restaurant in northwest Cedar Rapids.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers were called at about 11:15 p.m. Oct. 2 to Cedar River Landing at 301 F Avenue for a shooting.

When they arrived, officers learned the suspect — who was later identified as Johnny Mack Hill Jr. — had already fled the area.

According to the criminal complaint, Hill was identified from video surveillance that allegedly showed Hill entering the restaurant and opening fire — shooting at another individual — before fleeing the scene.

After identifying Hill as a suspect, police said a warrant was issued for his residence at 1311 Oakland Road NE. Officer executed that warrant just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and Hill was taken into custody.

During the search, police said Methylenedioxymethamphetamine also known as MDMA, ecstasy or Molly — marijuana, two stolen handguns, another handgun, ammunition, scales, packaging, cash and prescription pills were found inside the apartment.

Hill faces two counts of carrying weapons, three counts of felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of trafficking in stolen firearms, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (one for marijuana and one fore MDMA), two counts of drug tax stamp violation (marijuana and MDMA), and one count each of going armed with intent, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, reckless use of a firearm, possession of a prescription drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hill was transported to the Linn County Jail.

Another individual inside the apartment, identified as Jerome Bradley, 29, was arrested for disorderly house, police said. He was allegedly a guest at the apartment.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

