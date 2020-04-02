Public Safety

Cedar Rapids woman identified as person killed in accident east of Atkins Wednesday

A Linn County Sheriff's Office squad car. (file photo)
The Gazette

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the person killed in the head-on collision east of Atkins Wednesday night.

The woman killed was identified as Dawn Stout, 43 of Cedar Rapids.

Stout was killed, and three others were taken to the hospital with injuries, after the head-on collision Wednesday evening.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said emergency responders received a report of a two-vehicle crash at 5:37 p.m. Wednesday at 12001 Ellis Rd. in Linn County, just east of Atkins.

Upon arriving, emergency responders found two vehicles had collided head on.

The sheriff’s office said it determined that the westbound vehicle had failed to yield for a construction area on the road, colliding with the vehicle coming in the same lane in the opposite direction.

According to a news release, the driver of the eastbound vehicle, later revealed to be Stout, was declared dead at the scene and was the only person in that vehicle. The driver of the westbound vehicle, Bryce Wagehoft, 30, of Coralville was ejected and found trapped underneath.

Wendie Beard, 23, of Vinton, and David Nelson, 33, of Palo, were his passengers. All three were transported by ambulance to Cedar Rapids hospitals.

The accident remains under investigation

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

