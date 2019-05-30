Cedar Rapids woman faces theft, drug charges after police pull her over in stolen car

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids woman faces charges after she was allegedly pulled over Wednesday night while driving a stolen vehicle.

According to the police department, Abigail J. Southerland, 20, was stopped at about 10 p.m. in the 1700 block of Bever Avenue SE after officer confirmed the 2006 Hyundai Elantra had been reported stolen out of Davenport.

Additionally, a search of the vehicle allegedly turned up three grams of marijuana, police said.

When advised the vehicle was stolen, the complaint states Southerland responded “I know, I stole it.”

Southerland was arrested on an active warrant for a probation violation stemming from a third-degree burglary case in Benton County and now faces additional charges of second-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance — marijuana.

• Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com