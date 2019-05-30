Public Safety

Cedar Rapids woman faces theft, drug charges after police pull her over in stolen car

Abigail Southerland
Abigail Southerland

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids woman faces charges after she was allegedly pulled over Wednesday night while driving a stolen vehicle.

According to the police department, Abigail J. Southerland, 20, was stopped at about 10 p.m. in the 1700 block of Bever Avenue SE after officer confirmed the 2006 Hyundai Elantra had been reported stolen out of Davenport.

Additionally, a search of the vehicle allegedly turned up three grams of marijuana, police said.

When advised the vehicle was stolen, the complaint states Southerland responded “I know, I stole it.”

Southerland was arrested on an active warrant for a probation violation stemming from a third-degree burglary case in Benton County and now faces additional charges of second-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance — marijuana.

• Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa's severe weather stymies spring planting

Ashton Kutcher 'freaking out' after date found slain, Los Angeles court told

Cedar Rapids police arrest 5 juveniles during Wednesday night melee

Iowa City woman faces burglary charge

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Police: Manager stole nearly $20,000 from Iowa City pizza restaurant

Residents can weigh in on new Cedar Rapids flag design

Beto O'Rourke to visit Cedar Rapids to open campaign office

Tastes of home in a food truck: Comfort Food 154 relies on scratch cooking, classic dishes

President Trump returning to Iowa on June 11

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.